What Are The Chances Of Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV) Being A Good Investment?

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EVLV) has a beta value of 1.32 and has seen 1.12 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $695.20M, closed the last trade at $4.60 per share which meant it gained $0.29 on the day or 6.73% during that session. The EVLV stock price is -80.43% off its 52-week high price of $8.30 and 47.61% above the 52-week low of $2.41. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.92 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.05 million shares.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EVLV) trade information

Sporting 6.73% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the EVLV stock price touched $4.60 or saw a rise of 5.93%. Year-to-date, Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc shares have moved -2.54%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -12.05%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EVLV) have changed -1.50%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.28 million shares shorted with days to cover at 10.1.