What Are The Chances Of Cava Group Inc. (CAVA) Being A Good Investment?

Cava Group Inc (NYSE:CAVA) has seen 2.65 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.08B, closed the recent trade at $53.51 per share which meant it gained $3.01 on the day or 5.97% during that session. The CAVA stock price is -8.58% off its 52-week high price of $58.10 and 45.71% above the 52-week low of $29.05. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.97 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.15 million shares.

Cava Group Inc (NYSE:CAVA) trade information

Sporting 5.97% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the CAVA stock price touched $53.51 or saw a rise of 4.5%. Year-to-date, Cava Group Inc shares have moved 24.51%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.23%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cava Group Inc (NYSE:CAVA) have changed 16.84%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.08 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.69.