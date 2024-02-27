Weave Communications Inc (NYSE: WEAV) Surprises Wall Street With 19.74% Stock Price Gain

Weave Communications Inc (NYSE:WEAV) has a beta value of 2.21 and has seen 1.17 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $893.33M, closed the last trade at $12.74 per share which meant it gained $2.1 on the day or 19.74% during that session. The WEAV stock price is -8.32% off its 52-week high price of $13.80 and 68.29% above the 52-week low of $4.04. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.84 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 436.60K shares.

Sporting 19.74% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the WEAV stock price touched $12.74 or saw a rise of 2.0%. Year-to-date, Weave Communications Inc shares have moved 11.07%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.17%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Weave Communications Inc (NYSE:WEAV) have changed -2.75%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.17 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.87.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

Weave Communications Inc (WEAV) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Weave Communications Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 23.45% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 58.33%, compared to 37.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 60.00% and 60.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 15.10%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $45.79 million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $48.21 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 3.55% over the past 5 years.

WEAV Dividends

Weave Communications Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between May 04 and May 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Weave Communications Inc (NYSE:WEAV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.21% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 86.47% with a share float percentage of 89.35%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Weave Communications Inc having a total of 169 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Crosslink Capital Inc with over 9.62 million shares worth more than $106.87 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Crosslink Capital Inc held 14.24% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Deer Management Co. LLC, with the holding of over 7.57 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $84.07 million and represent 11.20% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Wasatch Microcap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.58% shares in the company for having 1.07 million shares of worth $11.89 million while later fund manager owns 0.86 million shares of worth $9.58 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.28% of company’s outstanding stock.