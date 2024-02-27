Weak Fundamental Momentum Sinks Rivian Automotive Inc

Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:RIVN) has a beta value of 1.86 and has seen 71.46 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $10.23B, closed the last trade at $10.70 per share which meant it gained $0.63 on the day or 6.26% during that session. The RIVN stock price is -162.24% off its 52-week high price of $28.06 and 5.98% above the 52-week low of $10.06. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 59.57 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 37.84 million shares.

Sporting 6.26% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the RIVN stock price touched $10.70 or saw a rise of 35.15%. Year-to-date, Rivian Automotive Inc shares have moved -54.39%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -34.36%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:RIVN) have changed -28.67%. Short interest in the company has seen 101.8 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.2.

Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Rivian Automotive Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -45.52% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 23.98%, compared to 8.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 7.20% and -2.80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 17.70%.

16 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.17 billion for the current quarter. 16 have an estimated revenue figure of $982.43 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024. Year-ago sales stood $661 million and $1 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 77.70% for the current quarter and -1.80% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -86.59% over the past 5 years.

RIVN Dividends

Rivian Automotive Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between May 07 and May 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:RIVN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 28.52% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 52.37% with a share float percentage of 73.27%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Rivian Automotive Inc having a total of 937 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Amazon.com, Inc. with over 158.36 million shares worth more than $3.85 billion. As of Sep 29, 2023, Amazon.com, Inc. held 16.70% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with the holding of over 73.29 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.22 billion and represent 7.73% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Fund Inc. and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.89% shares in the company for having 27.44 million shares of worth $457.15 million while later fund manager owns 22.04 million shares of worth $367.24 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.32% of company’s outstanding stock.