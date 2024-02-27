Weak Fundamental Momentum Pushes Akili Inc (AKLI) Lower

Akili Inc (NASDAQ:AKLI) has a beta value of 2.15 and has seen 3.83 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $29.77M, closed the recent trade at $0.38 per share which meant it lost -$0.07 on the day or -15.94% during that session. The AKLI stock price is -447.37% off its 52-week high price of $2.08 and 50.0% above the 52-week low of $0.19. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 12.93 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.23 million shares.

Akili Inc (NASDAQ:AKLI) trade information

Sporting -15.94% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the AKLI stock price touched $0.38 or saw a rise of 48.54%. Year-to-date, Akili Inc shares have moved -21.95%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 56.65%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Akili Inc (NASDAQ:AKLI) have changed 37.60%. Short interest in the company has seen 61920.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.65.