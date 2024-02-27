Weak Fundamental Momentum Pushes Akili Inc (AKLI) Lower

Akili Inc (NASDAQ:AKLI) has a beta value of 2.15 and has seen 3.83 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $29.77M, closed the recent trade at $0.38 per share which meant it lost -$0.07 on the day or -15.94% during that session. The AKLI stock price is -447.37% off its 52-week high price of $2.08 and 50.0% above the 52-week low of $0.19. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 12.93 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.23 million shares.
Akili Inc (NASDAQ:AKLI) trade information
Sporting -15.94% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the AKLI stock price touched $0.38 or saw a rise of 48.54%. Year-to-date, Akili Inc shares have moved -21.95%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 56.65%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Akili Inc (NASDAQ:AKLI) have changed 37.60%. Short interest in the company has seen 61920.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.65.
Akili Inc (AKLI) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Akili Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -59.98% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 75.67%, compared to 16.70% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 472.80%.
1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $800k for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $900k for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $111k and $113k respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 620.70% for the current quarter and 696.50% for the next.
AKLI Dividends
Akili Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in March this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Akili Inc (NASDAQ:AKLI)’s Major holders
Insiders own 18.54% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 54.40% with a share float percentage of 66.78%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Akili Inc having a total of 39 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Social Capital Group LLC with over 11.87 million shares worth more than $4.67 million. As of Dec 30, 2023, Social Capital Group LLC held 15.16% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited, with the holding of over 11.51 million shares as of Dec 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.52 million and represent 14.70% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.16% shares in the company for having 0.12 million shares of worth $48675.0 while later fund manager owns 99771.0 shares of worth $39210.0 as of Sep 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.13% of company’s outstanding stock.