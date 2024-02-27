Weak Fundamental Momentum Drags Veradigm Inc (MDRX) Lower

Veradigm Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) has a beta value of 0.69 and has seen 4.45 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $825.46M, closed the recent trade at $7.55 per share which meant it lost -$0.76 on the day or -9.09% during that session. The MDRX stock price is -125.03% off its 52-week high price of $16.99 and -4.5% below the 52-week low of $7.89. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.97 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.97 million shares.
Veradigm Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) trade information
Sporting -9.09% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the MDRX stock price touched $7.55 or saw a rise of 11.59%. Year-to-date, Veradigm Inc shares have moved -27.98%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.63%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Veradigm Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) have changed -19.63%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.13 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.75.
We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.
Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.
Sponsored
Veradigm Inc (MDRX) estimates and forecasts
The company’s shares have lost -43.70% over the past 6 months, compared to 14.30% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -59.40%.
6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $166.44 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $148.44 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $391.7 million and $142.7 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -57.50% for the current quarter and 4.00% for the next.
MDRX Dividends
Veradigm Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between December 12 and December 22 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Veradigm Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX)’s Major holders
Insiders own 2.47% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 106.79% with a share float percentage of 109.50%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Veradigm Inc having a total of 329 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 19.72 million shares worth more than $248.48 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Blackrock Inc. held 18.05% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 14.2 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $178.97 million and represent 13.00% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 6.75% shares in the company for having 7.38 million shares of worth $96.93 million while later fund manager owns 3.25 million shares of worth $40.91 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.97% of company’s outstanding stock.