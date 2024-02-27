Weak Fundamental Momentum Drags Veradigm Inc (MDRX) Lower

Veradigm Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) has a beta value of 0.69 and has seen 4.45 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $825.46M, closed the recent trade at $7.55 per share which meant it lost -$0.76 on the day or -9.09% during that session. The MDRX stock price is -125.03% off its 52-week high price of $16.99 and -4.5% below the 52-week low of $7.89. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.97 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.97 million shares.

Veradigm Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) trade information

Sporting -9.09% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the MDRX stock price touched $7.55 or saw a rise of 11.59%. Year-to-date, Veradigm Inc shares have moved -27.98%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.63%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Veradigm Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) have changed -19.63%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.13 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.75.