Weak Fundamental Momentum Drags Knightscope Inc (KSCP) Upper

Knightscope Inc (NASDAQ:KSCP) has a beta value of 2.08 and has seen 1.35 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $43.62M, closed the last trade at $0.53 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 4.96% during that session. The KSCP stock price is -322.64% off its 52-week high price of $2.24 and 32.08% above the 52-week low of $0.36. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.01 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.16 million shares.

Knightscope Inc (NASDAQ:KSCP) trade information

Sporting 4.96% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the KSCP stock price touched $0.53. Year-to-date, Knightscope Inc shares have moved -12.13%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.13%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Knightscope Inc (NASDAQ:KSCP) have changed -16.74%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.57 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.51.