Wall Street Was Disappointed By Jet.AI Inc (NASDAQ: JTAI)’s 13.21% Stock Price Incline

Jet.AI Inc (NASDAQ:JTAI) has a beta value of 0.44 and has seen 0.49 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $9.07M, closed the recent trade at $0.99 per share which meant it gained $0.12 on the day or 13.21% during that session. The JTAI stock price is -1667.68% off its 52-week high price of $17.50 and 23.23% above the 52-week low of $0.76. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.63 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.08 million shares.

Jet.AI Inc (NASDAQ:JTAI) trade information

Sporting 13.21% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the JTAI stock price touched $0.99 or saw a rise of 0.99%. Year-to-date, Jet.AI Inc shares have moved -31.25%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.54%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Jet.AI Inc (NASDAQ:JTAI) have changed 7.25%. Short interest in the company has seen 49910.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.07.