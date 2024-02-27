Wall Street Was Disappointed By Jet.AI Inc (NASDAQ: JTAI)’s 13.21% Stock Price Incline

Jet.AI Inc (NASDAQ:JTAI) has a beta value of 0.44 and has seen 0.49 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $9.07M, closed the recent trade at $0.99 per share which meant it gained $0.12 on the day or 13.21% during that session. The JTAI stock price is -1667.68% off its 52-week high price of $17.50 and 23.23% above the 52-week low of $0.76. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.63 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.08 million shares.
Jet.AI Inc (NASDAQ:JTAI) trade information
Sporting 13.21% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the JTAI stock price touched $0.99 or saw a rise of 0.99%. Year-to-date, Jet.AI Inc shares have moved -31.25%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.54%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Jet.AI Inc (NASDAQ:JTAI) have changed 7.25%. Short interest in the company has seen 49910.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.07.
Jet.AI Inc (JTAI) estimates and forecasts
The company’s shares have lost -75.85% over the past 6 months.
1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.2 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.3 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024.
JTAI Dividends
Jet.AI Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in March this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Jet.AI Inc (NASDAQ:JTAI)’s Major holders
Insiders own 63.53% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.16% with a share float percentage of 14.15%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Jet.AI Inc having a total of 19 institutions that hold shares in the company.