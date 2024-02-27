VIZIO Holding Corp Shares Are Down 11.17% Since The Beginning Of The Year

VIZIO Holding Corp (NYSE:VZIO) has a beta value of 2.13 and has seen 4.8 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.14B, closed the last trade at $10.85 per share which meant it lost -$0.14 on the day or -1.27% during that session. The VZIO stock price is -3.96% off its 52-week high price of $11.28 and 55.58% above the 52-week low of $4.82. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.33 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.64 million shares.

VIZIO Holding Corp (NYSE:VZIO) trade information

Sporting -1.27% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the VZIO stock price touched $10.85 or saw a rise of 2.43%. Year-to-date, VIZIO Holding Corp shares have moved 40.91%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 13.85%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of VIZIO Holding Corp (NYSE:VZIO) have changed 49.86%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.1 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.74.