VIZIO Holding Corp Shares Are Down 11.17% Since The Beginning Of The Year

VIZIO Holding Corp (NYSE:VZIO) has a beta value of 2.13 and has seen 4.8 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.14B, closed the last trade at $10.85 per share which meant it lost -$0.14 on the day or -1.27% during that session. The VZIO stock price is -3.96% off its 52-week high price of $11.28 and 55.58% above the 52-week low of $4.82. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.33 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.64 million shares.
VIZIO Holding Corp (NYSE:VZIO) trade information
Sporting -1.27% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the VZIO stock price touched $10.85 or saw a rise of 2.43%. Year-to-date, VIZIO Holding Corp shares have moved 40.91%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 13.85%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of VIZIO Holding Corp (NYSE:VZIO) have changed 49.86%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.1 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.74.
VIZIO Holding Corp (VZIO) estimates and forecasts
The company’s shares have gained 95.14% over the past 6 months, compared to 13.30% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -9.90%.
11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $498.8 million for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $385.58 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $533.5 million and $356.7 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -6.50% for the current quarter and 8.10% for the next.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -8.78% over the past 5 years.
VZIO Dividends
VIZIO Holding Corp is expected to release its next earnings report on February 27 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.