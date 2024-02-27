UiPath Inc (NYSE:PATH) Gained 4.99% In One Month

UiPath Inc (NYSE:PATH) has a beta value of 0.98 and has seen 2.38 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $13.52B, closed the recent trade at $23.88 per share which meant it lost -$0.13 on the day or -0.56% during that session. The PATH stock price is -16.71% off its 52-week high price of $27.87 and 48.16% above the 52-week low of $12.38. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 10.18 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 11.00 million shares.

Sporting -0.56% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the PATH stock price touched $23.88 or saw a rise of 1.89%. Year-to-date, UiPath Inc shares have moved -3.88%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.23%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of UiPath Inc (NYSE:PATH) have changed 4.99%. Short interest in the company has seen 24.74 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.88.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

UiPath Inc (PATH) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that UiPath Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 58.85% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 235.71%, compared to 14.30% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 21.50%.

18 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $383.83 million for the current quarter. 17 have an estimated revenue figure of $347.85 million for the next quarter concluding in Apr 2024.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -4.42% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 238.99% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 46.20%.

PATH Dividends

UiPath Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on March 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

UiPath Inc (NYSE:PATH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.03% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 70.57% with a share float percentage of 75.91%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with UiPath Inc having a total of 676 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ARK Investment Management, LLC with over 47.33 million shares worth more than $809.75 million. As of Sep 29, 2023, ARK Investment Management, LLC held 9.77% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 35.08 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $581.23 million and represent 7.24% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 5.66% shares in the company for having 27.4 million shares of worth $468.89 million while later fund manager owns 10.5 million shares of worth $173.93 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.17% of company’s outstanding stock.