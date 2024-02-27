Uber Technologies Inc (UBER): What Makes The Stock Good?

Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) has a beta value of 1.36 and has seen 16.6 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $162.71B, closed the last trade at $78.36 per share which meant it gained $0.16 on the day or 0.20% during that session. The UBER stock price is -4.47% off its 52-week high price of $81.86 and 62.71% above the 52-week low of $29.22. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 26.96 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 31.32 million shares.

Sporting 0.20% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the UBER stock price touched $78.36 or saw a rise of 1.71%. Year-to-date, Uber Technologies Inc shares have moved 27.27%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.06%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) have changed 18.73%. Short interest in the company has seen 60.1 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.74.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Uber Technologies Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 75.38% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 33.33%, compared to 23.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 387.50% and 61.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 16.10%.

38 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $10.07 billion for the current quarter. 36 have an estimated revenue figure of $10.62 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024. Year-ago sales stood $8.82 billion and $9.23 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 14.10% for the current quarter and 15.00% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 42.31% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 47.00%.

UBER Dividends

Uber Technologies Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between April 30 and May 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.17% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 83.84% with a share float percentage of 83.98%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Uber Technologies Inc having a total of 1,984 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Morgan Stanley with over 155.05 million shares worth more than $6.69 billion. As of Jun 29, 2023, Morgan Stanley held 7.59% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 144.14 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $6.22 billion and represent 7.05% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.93% shares in the company for having 59.98 million shares of worth $2.59 billion while later fund manager owns 28.13 million shares of worth $1.21 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.38% of company’s outstanding stock.