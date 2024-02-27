Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ: TNXP) Shares Have Gain 11.42% Over The Past Month

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP) has a beta value of 2.25 and has seen 1.21 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $27.83M, closed the last trade at $0.34 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 6.93% during that session. The TNXP stock price is -1352.94% off its 52-week high price of $4.94 and 23.53% above the 52-week low of $0.26. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.21 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.77 million shares.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP) trade information

Sporting 6.93% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the TNXP stock price touched $0.34 or saw a rise of 12.82%. Year-to-date, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp shares have moved -14.57%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.75%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP) have changed 11.42%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.64 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.39.