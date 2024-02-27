TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc ADR (TCBP) Has A Bright Growth Prospects For 2024

TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc ADR (NASDAQ:TCBP) has a beta value of 0.14 and has seen 1.0 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $0.82M, closed the last trade at $1.21 per share which meant it gained $0.16 on the day or 15.24% during that session. The TCBP stock price is -7685.12% off its 52-week high price of $94.20 and 29.75% above the 52-week low of $0.85. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.84 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 775.65K shares.

TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc ADR (NASDAQ:TCBP) trade information

Sporting 15.24% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the TCBP stock price touched $1.21 or saw a rise of 14.81%. Year-to-date, TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc ADR shares have moved -61.83%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 12.04%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc ADR (NASDAQ:TCBP) have changed -30.66%. Short interest in the company has seen 98010.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.16.