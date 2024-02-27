TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc ADR (TCBP) Has A Bright Growth Prospects For 2024

TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc ADR (NASDAQ:TCBP) has a beta value of 0.14 and has seen 1.0 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $0.82M, closed the last trade at $1.21 per share which meant it gained $0.16 on the day or 15.24% during that session. The TCBP stock price is -7685.12% off its 52-week high price of $94.20 and 29.75% above the 52-week low of $0.85. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.84 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 775.65K shares.
TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc ADR (NASDAQ:TCBP) trade information
Sporting 15.24% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the TCBP stock price touched $1.21 or saw a rise of 14.81%. Year-to-date, TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc ADR shares have moved -61.83%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 12.04%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc ADR (NASDAQ:TCBP) have changed -30.66%. Short interest in the company has seen 98010.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.16.
TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc ADR (TCBP) estimates and forecasts
The company’s shares have lost -88.09% over the past 6 months, compared to 15.70% for the industry.
TCBP Dividends
TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc ADR is expected to release its next earnings report in March this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc ADR (NASDAQ:TCBP)’s Major holders
Insiders own 0.14% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 10.23% with a share float percentage of 10.25%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc ADR having a total of 5 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Armistice Capital, LLC with over 0.53 million shares worth more than $0.29 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Armistice Capital, LLC held 6.52% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Citadel Advisors Llc, with the holding of over 75295.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $40809.0 and represent 0.93% of shares outstanding.