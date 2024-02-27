TAL Education Group ADR (TAL) Shares Are Up 99.17% So Far This Year

TAL Education Group ADR (NYSE:TAL) has a beta value of 0.16 and has seen 7.09 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.09B, closed the last trade at $14.44 per share which meant it gained $0.23 on the day or 1.62% during that session. The TAL stock price is -7.48% off its 52-week high price of $15.52 and 64.75% above the 52-week low of $5.09. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.55 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 8.20 million shares.

TAL Education Group ADR (NYSE:TAL) trade information

Sporting 1.62% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the TAL stock price touched $14.44 or saw a rise of 5.74%. Year-to-date, TAL Education Group ADR shares have moved 14.33%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.91%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of TAL Education Group ADR (NYSE:TAL) have changed 20.94%. Short interest in the company has seen 25.15 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.56.