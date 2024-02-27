Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (SDIG) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SDIG) has a beta value of 2.78 and has seen 0.45 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $39.96M, closed the recent trade at $5.07 per share which meant it gained $0.07 on the day or 1.43% during that session. The SDIG stock price is -146.55% off its 52-week high price of $12.50 and 31.76% above the 52-week low of $3.46. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.9 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.26 million shares.

Sporting 1.43% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the SDIG stock price touched $5.07 or saw a rise of 5.41%. Year-to-date, Stronghold Digital Mining Inc shares have moved -30.53%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.28%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SDIG) have changed -12.86%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.27 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.19.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (SDIG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Stronghold Digital Mining Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -9.27% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 83.16%, compared to 10.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 86.80% and 100.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -28.80%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $22.21 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $32.85 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $23.41 million and $17.27 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -5.10% for the current quarter and 90.30% for the next.

SDIG Dividends

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between March 27 and April 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SDIG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 13.68% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 18.90% with a share float percentage of 21.89%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Stronghold Digital Mining Inc having a total of 46 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Armistice Capital, LLC with over 1.0 million shares worth more than $5.05 million. As of Dec 30, 2023, Armistice Capital, LLC held 8.43% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 0.29 million shares as of Dec 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.48 million and represent 2.47% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.83% shares in the company for having 97910.0 shares of worth $0.49 million while later fund manager owns 69830.0 shares of worth $0.35 million as of Sep 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.59% of company’s outstanding stock.