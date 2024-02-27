Spectral AI Inc (MDAI) Investors To Make Money Again

Spectral AI Inc (NASDAQ:MDAI) has a beta value of 0.54 and has seen 0.65 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $34.05M, closed the recent trade at $2.09 per share which meant it gained $0.07 on the day or 3.47% during that session. The MDAI stock price is -833.01% off its 52-week high price of $19.50 and 14.35% above the 52-week low of $1.79. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.55 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.24 million shares.
Spectral AI Inc (NASDAQ:MDAI) trade information
Sporting 3.47% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the MDAI stock price touched $2.09 or saw a rise of 5.0%. Year-to-date, Spectral AI Inc shares have moved -15.04%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 12.37%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Spectral AI Inc (NASDAQ:MDAI) have changed -22.88%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.71 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.24.
Spectral AI Inc (MDAI) estimates and forecasts
The company’s shares have lost -81.49% over the past 6 months.1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.6 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $7 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024.
MDAI Dividends
Spectral AI Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in March this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Spectral AI Inc (NASDAQ:MDAI)’s Major holders
Insiders own 60.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 19.72% with a share float percentage of 50.19%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Spectral AI Inc having a total of 19 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Susquehanna International Group, LLP with over 0.16 million shares worth more than $1.71 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Susquehanna International Group, LLP held 35.12% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Shay Capital LLC, with the holding of over 22949.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.24 million and represent 5.00% of shares outstanding.