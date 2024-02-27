Spectral AI Inc (MDAI) Investors To Make Money Again

Spectral AI Inc (NASDAQ:MDAI) has a beta value of 0.54 and has seen 0.65 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $34.05M, closed the recent trade at $2.09 per share which meant it gained $0.07 on the day or 3.47% during that session. The MDAI stock price is -833.01% off its 52-week high price of $19.50 and 14.35% above the 52-week low of $1.79. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.55 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.24 million shares.

Spectral AI Inc (NASDAQ:MDAI) trade information

Sporting 3.47% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the MDAI stock price touched $2.09 or saw a rise of 5.0%. Year-to-date, Spectral AI Inc shares have moved -15.04%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 12.37%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Spectral AI Inc (NASDAQ:MDAI) have changed -22.88%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.71 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.24.