Snail Inc (NASDAQ: SNAL) Shares Have Gain 0.54% Over The Past Month

Snail Inc (NASDAQ:SNAL) has a beta value of 1.84 and has seen 1.41 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $35.00M, closed the recent trade at $0.96 per share which meant it gained $0.08 on the day or 8.52% during that session. The SNAL stock price is -141.67% off its 52-week high price of $2.32 and 17.71% above the 52-week low of $0.79. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 9010.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 8.46K shares.
Snail Inc (NASDAQ:SNAL) trade information
Sporting 8.52% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the SNAL stock price touched $0.96 or saw a rise of 9.43%. Year-to-date, Snail Inc shares have moved -21.07%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -11.56%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Snail Inc (NASDAQ:SNAL) have changed 0.54%. Short interest in the company has seen 16030.000000000002 shares shorted with days to cover at 1.56.
Snail Inc (SNAL) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Snail Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -27.09% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -266.67%, compared to 18.00% for the industry. 1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $31.6 million for the current quarter.
SNAL Dividends
Snail Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in March this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Snail Inc (NASDAQ:SNAL)’s Major holders
Insiders own 5.09% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.68% with a share float percentage of 1.77%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Snail Inc having a total of 8 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Alpine Global Management, LLC with over 75000.0 shares worth more than $0.12 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Alpine Global Management, LLC held 0.95% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Point72 Middle East Fze, with the holding of over 45237.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $71917.0 and represent 0.57% of shares outstanding.