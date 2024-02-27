Snail Inc (NASDAQ: SNAL) Shares Have Gain 0.54% Over The Past Month

Snail Inc (NASDAQ:SNAL) has a beta value of 1.84 and has seen 1.41 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $35.00M, closed the recent trade at $0.96 per share which meant it gained $0.08 on the day or 8.52% during that session. The SNAL stock price is -141.67% off its 52-week high price of $2.32 and 17.71% above the 52-week low of $0.79. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 9010.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 8.46K shares.

Snail Inc (NASDAQ:SNAL) trade information

Sporting 8.52% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the SNAL stock price touched $0.96 or saw a rise of 9.43%. Year-to-date, Snail Inc shares have moved -21.07%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -11.56%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Snail Inc (NASDAQ:SNAL) have changed 0.54%. Short interest in the company has seen 16030.000000000002 shares shorted with days to cover at 1.56.