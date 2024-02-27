Small Cap Stock Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR (BABA) Is A Buy – Analysts

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE:BABA) has a beta value of 0.47 and has seen 13.91 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $183.21B, closed the last trade at $76.51 per share which meant it gained $0.55 on the day or 0.72% during that session. The BABA stock price is -37.3% off its 52-week high price of $105.05 and 12.91% above the 52-week low of $66.63. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 15.7 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 21.93 million shares.

Sporting 0.72% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the BABA stock price touched $76.51 or saw a rise of 0.55%. Year-to-date, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR shares have moved -1.29%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.52%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE:BABA) have changed 3.60%. Short interest in the company has seen 40.96 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.09.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR (BABA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -14.14% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 11.59%, compared to 16.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 2.70% and -8.40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 7.30%.

17 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $30.52 billion for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $34.46 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 1.29% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 16.47% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 11.46%.

BABA Dividends

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR is expected to release its next earnings report between May 16 and May 20 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.00 at a share yield of 1.31%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE:BABA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.01% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 14.16% with a share float percentage of 14.17%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR having a total of 1,693 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are BNP Paribas Arbitrage, SNC with over 18.35 million shares worth more than $1.53 billion. As of Jun 29, 2023, BNP Paribas Arbitrage, SNC held 0.72% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Primecap Management Company, with the holding of over 17.35 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.45 billion and represent 0.68% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard/Primecap Fund and Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.39% shares in the company for having 9.9 million shares of worth $825.31 million while later fund manager owns 9.54 million shares of worth $795.16 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.37% of company’s outstanding stock.