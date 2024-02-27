Short Term Estimates And Forecasts For Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR (YSG)

Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE:YSG) has a beta value of -2.17 and has seen 0.79 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $190.74M, closed the recent trade at $0.52 per share which meant it -0.73% during that session. The YSG stock price is -209.62% off its 52-week high price of $1.61 and 5.77% above the 52-week low of $0.49. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.17 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 673.19K shares.

Sporting -0.73% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the YSG stock price touched $0.52 or saw a rise of 9.88%. Year-to-date, Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR shares have moved -29.50%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.32%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE:YSG) have changed -21.97%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.95 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.11.

Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR (YSG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -49.43% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 81.82%, compared to 7.20% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -11.50%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $117.33 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $100.69 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -112.61% over the past 5 years.

YSG Dividends

Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR is expected to release its next earnings report between March 06 and March 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE:YSG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.39% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 24.76% with a share float percentage of 26.17%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR having a total of 44 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are HHLR Advisors, LTD with over 34.94 million shares worth more than $17.51 million. As of Dec 30, 2023, HHLR Advisors, LTD held 9.45% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Aspex Management (HK) Ltd, with the holding of over 13.13 million shares as of Dec 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $6.58 million and represent 3.55% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. As of Oct 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.13% shares in the company for having 4.17 million shares of worth $2.09 million while later fund manager owns 4.08 million shares of worth $2.05 million as of Oct 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.10% of company’s outstanding stock.