Shares Of Shopify Inc (NYSE: SHOP) Loss -6.13% In A Month

Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) has a beta value of 2.23 and has seen 1.43 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $98.32B, closed the recent trade at $76.56 per share which meant it lost -$1.0 on the day or -1.30% during that session. The SHOP stock price is -19.61% off its 52-week high price of $91.57 and 49.03% above the 52-week low of $39.02. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 15.58 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 11.04 million shares.

Sporting -1.30% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the SHOP stock price touched $76.56 or saw a rise of 2.88%. Year-to-date, Shopify Inc shares have moved -1.73%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.63%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) have changed -6.13%. Short interest in the company has seen 25.68 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.73.

Shopify Inc (SHOP) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Shopify Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 37.84% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 29.73%, compared to 23.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 1,600.00% and 64.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 21.20%.

36 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.84 billion for the current quarter. 35 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.02 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024.

Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 40.07% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 67.00%.

SHOP Dividends

Shopify Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between May 02 and May 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.19% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 70.75% with a share float percentage of 70.88%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Shopify Inc having a total of 1,616 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Baillie Gifford and Company with over 64.16 million shares worth more than $4.92 billion. As of Dec 30, 2023, Baillie Gifford and Company held 5.31% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 52.52 million shares as of Dec 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.03 billion and represent 4.35% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Europacific Growth Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc. As of Dec 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.87% shares in the company for having 22.56 million shares of worth $1.73 billion while later fund manager owns 22.41 million shares of worth $1.72 billion as of Dec 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.86% of company’s outstanding stock.