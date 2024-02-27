Shares Of Compugen Ltd (NASDAQ: CGEN) Inclined 27.15% In One Month

Compugen Ltd (NASDAQ:CGEN) has a beta value of 2.65 and has seen 0.63 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $248.21M, closed the recent trade at $2.81 per share which meant it gained $0.25 on the day or 9.77% during that session. The CGEN stock price is 4.27% off its 52-week high price of $2.69 and 81.14% above the 52-week low of $0.53. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.42 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.75 million shares.

Sporting 9.77% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the CGEN stock price touched $2.81 or saw a fall of -2.55%. Year-to-date, Compugen Ltd shares have moved 41.92%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 17.08%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Compugen Ltd (NASDAQ:CGEN) have changed 27.15%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.63 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.82.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

Compugen Ltd (CGEN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Compugen Ltd shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 144.35% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 48.72%, compared to 15.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 650.00% and 163.60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 200.00%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $20 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $10 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 11.57% over the past 5 years.

CGEN Dividends

Compugen Ltd is expected to release its next earnings report on March 05 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Compugen Ltd (NASDAQ:CGEN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.06% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 13.97% with a share float percentage of 13.97%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Compugen Ltd having a total of 87 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC with over 1.99 million shares worth more than $2.27 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC held 2.26% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Rock Springs Capital Management, LP, with the holding of over 1.29 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.47 million and represent 1.46% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Delaware Group Equity Fds IV-Delaware Healthcare Fund and PFS Funds-Taylor Frigon Core Growth Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.97% shares in the company for having 0.85 million shares of worth $0.97 million while later fund manager owns 0.42 million shares of worth $0.47 million as of Aug 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.47% of company’s outstanding stock.