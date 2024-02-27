Shares In NIO Inc ADR (NIO) -37.71% Down, YTD

NIO Inc ADR (NYSE:NIO) has a beta value of 1.93 and has seen 60.04 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.87B, closed the last trade at $5.65 per share which meant it gained $0.25 on the day or 4.63% during that session. The NIO stock price is -186.37% off its 52-week high price of $16.18 and 6.19% above the 52-week low of $5.30. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 45.61 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 63.24 million shares.

NIO Inc ADR (NYSE:NIO) trade information

Sporting 4.63% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the NIO stock price touched $5.65 or saw a rise of 8.43%. Year-to-date, NIO Inc ADR shares have moved -37.71%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.98%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of NIO Inc ADR (NYSE:NIO) have changed -6.46%. Short interest in the company has seen 161.06 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.44.