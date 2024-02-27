Shares In Chewy Inc (CHWY) -29.10% Down, YTD

Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) has a beta value of 0.91 and has seen 1.64 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.44B, closed the recent trade at $16.75 per share which meant it gained $0.15 on the day or 0.92% during that session. The CHWY stock price is -151.52% off its 52-week high price of $42.13 and 5.79% above the 52-week low of $15.78. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 8.08 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 10.54 million shares.

Sporting 0.92% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the CHWY stock price touched $16.75 or saw a rise of 1.06%. Year-to-date, Chewy Inc shares have moved -29.10%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.53%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) have changed -13.56%. Short interest in the company has seen 20.54 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.31.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

Chewy Inc (CHWY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Chewy Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -34.97% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 11.32%, compared to 7.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -500.00% and 20.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 10.10%.

22 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.77 billion for the current quarter. 18 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.89 billion for the next quarter concluding in Apr 2024.

Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest -101.05% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 25.65%.

CHWY Dividends

Chewy Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between March 20 and March 25 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.01% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 86.66% with a share float percentage of 89.35%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Chewy Inc having a total of 509 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Baillie Gifford and Company with over 18.48 million shares worth more than $319.47 million. As of Dec 30, 2023, Baillie Gifford and Company held 15.37% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 9.6 million shares as of Dec 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $166.02 million and represent 7.99% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Nov 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.19% shares in the company for having 3.84 million shares of worth $66.3 million while later fund manager owns 2.94 million shares of worth $50.8 million as of Sep 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.44% of company’s outstanding stock.