Sana Biotechnology Inc (SANA) Looks Set To Grow At A Great Clip In 2024

Sana Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:SANA) has a beta value of 1.46 and has seen 1.37 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.81B, closed the last trade at $8.45 per share which meant it gained $0.17 on the day or 1.99% during that session. The SANA stock price is -8.28% off its 52-week high price of $9.15 and 67.57% above the 52-week low of $2.74. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.65 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.25 million shares.
Sana Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:SANA) trade information
Sporting 1.99% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the SANA stock price touched $8.45 or saw a rise of 5.59%. Year-to-date, Sana Biotechnology Inc shares have moved 107.11%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.65%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sana Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:SANA) have changed 57.94%. Short interest in the company has seen 21.42 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.69.
Sana Biotechnology Inc (SANA) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Sana Biotechnology Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 57.06% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 23.76%, compared to 15.70% for the industry.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -112.10% over the past 5 years.
SANA Dividends
Sana Biotechnology Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between March 14 and March 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Sana Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:SANA)’s Major holders
Insiders own 9.32% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 80.89% with a share float percentage of 89.20%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sana Biotechnology Inc having a total of 197 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Flagship Pioneering Inc. with over 33.29 million shares worth more than $198.41 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Flagship Pioneering Inc. held 16.90% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 16.64 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $99.2 million and represent 8.45% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Growth Company Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.51% shares in the company for having 2.97 million shares of worth $17.69 million while later fund manager owns 2.89 million shares of worth $15.48 million as of Aug 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.47% of company’s outstanding stock.