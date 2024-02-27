Sana Biotechnology Inc (SANA) Looks Set To Grow At A Great Clip In 2024

Sana Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:SANA) has a beta value of 1.46 and has seen 1.37 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.81B, closed the last trade at $8.45 per share which meant it gained $0.17 on the day or 1.99% during that session. The SANA stock price is -8.28% off its 52-week high price of $9.15 and 67.57% above the 52-week low of $2.74. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.65 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.25 million shares.

Sana Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:SANA) trade information

Sporting 1.99% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the SANA stock price touched $8.45 or saw a rise of 5.59%. Year-to-date, Sana Biotechnology Inc shares have moved 107.11%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.65%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sana Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:SANA) have changed 57.94%. Short interest in the company has seen 21.42 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.69.