Safety Shot Inc (SHOT) Suffers From Weak Fundamental Momentum

Safety Shot Inc (NASDAQ:SHOT) has a beta value of 1.77 and has seen 0.51 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $94.64M, closed the recent trade at $2.29 per share which meant it lost -$0.13 on the day or -5.58% during that session. The SHOT stock price is -227.51% off its 52-week high price of $7.50 and 88.65% above the 52-week low of $0.26. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.05 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.70 million shares.

Safety Shot Inc (NASDAQ:SHOT) trade information

Sporting -5.58% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the SHOT stock price touched $2.29 or saw a rise of 11.24%. Year-to-date, Safety Shot Inc shares have moved -34.90%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.39%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Safety Shot Inc (NASDAQ:SHOT) have changed -7.49%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.59 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.