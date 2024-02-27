Sabre Corp (SABR) Has A Promising Outlook For 2024

Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) has a beta value of 1.80 and has seen 3.96 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.01B, closed the last trade at $2.67 per share which meant it lost -$0.06 on the day or -2.20% during that session. The SABR stock price is -115.73% off its 52-week high price of $5.76 and -0.75% below the 52-week low of $2.69. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 9.44 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.82 million shares.

Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) trade information

Sporting -2.20% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the SABR stock price touched $2.67 or saw a rise of 11.59%. Year-to-date, Sabre Corp shares have moved -39.32%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.80%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) have changed -40.40%. Short interest in the company has seen 22.15 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.56.