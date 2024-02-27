Rocket Lab USA Inc (RKLB) Investors To Make Money Again

Rocket Lab USA Inc (NASDAQ:RKLB) has a beta value of 1.19 and has seen 7.14 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.22B, closed the last trade at $4.57 per share which meant it gained $0.19 on the day or 4.34% during that session. The RKLB stock price is -76.15% off its 52-week high price of $8.05 and 20.79% above the 52-week low of $3.62. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 8.57 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 8.60 million shares.

Rocket Lab USA Inc (NASDAQ:RKLB) trade information

Sporting 4.34% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the RKLB stock price touched $4.57 or saw a rise of 10.39%. Year-to-date, Rocket Lab USA Inc shares have moved -17.36%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.54%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Rocket Lab USA Inc (NASDAQ:RKLB) have changed -7.11%. Short interest in the company has seen 22.44 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.35.