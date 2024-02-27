Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD) Is Becoming Less Appealing To Investors After A 7.67% Rise

Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD) has a beta value of 1.54 and has seen 27.74 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $13.50B, closed the last trade at $15.59 per share which meant it gained $1.11 on the day or 7.67% during that session. The HOOD stock price is 6.99% off its 52-week high price of $14.50 and 49.26% above the 52-week low of $7.91. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 26.43 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 15.75 million shares.

Sporting 7.67% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the HOOD stock price touched $15.59 or saw a rise of 0.13%. Year-to-date, Robinhood Markets Inc shares have moved 22.37%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 11.36%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD) have changed 45.70%. Short interest in the company has seen 31.32 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.31.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Robinhood Markets Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 50.34% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 132.79%, compared to 13.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 105.30% and 166.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 12.60%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $506.65 million for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $554.48 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -48.35% over the past 5 years.

HOOD Dividends

Robinhood Markets Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between May 10 and May 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.26% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 81.53% with a share float percentage of 88.87%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Robinhood Markets Inc having a total of 504 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Galileo (ptc) Ltd with over 58.06 million shares worth more than $579.47 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Galileo (ptc) Ltd held 7.40% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Index Venture Associates VI Ltd, with the holding of over 57.9 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $577.84 million and represent 7.38% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.58% shares in the company for having 20.2 million shares of worth $198.15 million while later fund manager owns 19.62 million shares of worth $195.79 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.50% of company’s outstanding stock.