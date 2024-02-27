Presto Automation Inc (PRST) Outlook And Short Term Estimates

Presto Automation Inc (NASDAQ:PRST) has a beta value of 1.80 and has seen 1.24 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $32.32M, closed the recent trade at $0.40 per share which meant it gained $0.07 on the day or 22.14% during that session. The PRST stock price is -1335.0% off its 52-week high price of $5.74 and 62.5% above the 52-week low of $0.15. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.61 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 389.92K shares.

Presto Automation Inc (NASDAQ:PRST) trade information

Sporting 22.14% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the PRST stock price touched $0.40. Year-to-date, Presto Automation Inc shares have moved -24.74%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 75.44%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Presto Automation Inc (NASDAQ:PRST) have changed 51.52%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.75 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.12.