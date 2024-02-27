Presto Automation Inc (PRST) Outlook And Short Term Estimates

Presto Automation Inc (NASDAQ:PRST) has a beta value of 1.80 and has seen 1.24 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $32.32M, closed the recent trade at $0.40 per share which meant it gained $0.07 on the day or 22.14% during that session. The PRST stock price is -1335.0% off its 52-week high price of $5.74 and 62.5% above the 52-week low of $0.15. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.61 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 389.92K shares.
Presto Automation Inc (NASDAQ:PRST) trade information
Sporting 22.14% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the PRST stock price touched $0.40. Year-to-date, Presto Automation Inc shares have moved -24.74%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 75.44%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Presto Automation Inc (NASDAQ:PRST) have changed 51.52%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.75 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.12.
Presto Automation Inc (PRST) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Presto Automation Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -87.10% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 81.36%, compared to 14.30% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -30.10%.
3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.85 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.07 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024.
PRST Dividends
Presto Automation Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between May 16 and May 20 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Presto Automation Inc (NASDAQ:PRST)’s Major holders
Insiders own 29.39% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 23.70% with a share float percentage of 33.57%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Presto Automation Inc having a total of 60 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Susquehanna International Group, LLP with over 2.47 million shares worth more than $12.88 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Susquehanna International Group, LLP held 4.27% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 1.72 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $8.97 million and represent 2.97% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.53% shares in the company for having 1.46 million shares of worth $4.87 million while later fund manager owns 1.45 million shares of worth $7.55 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.50% of company’s outstanding stock.