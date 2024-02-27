Oscar Health Inc (OSCR) Stock’s Detailed Analysis

Oscar Health Inc (NYSE:OSCR) has a beta value of 1.82 and has seen 1.89 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.85B, closed the last trade at $16.75 per share which meant it gained $0.41 on the day or 2.51% during that session. The OSCR stock price is -10.75% off its 52-week high price of $18.55 and 80.78% above the 52-week low of $3.22. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.99 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.98 million shares.

Sporting 2.51% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the OSCR stock price touched $16.75 or saw a rise of 4.78%. Year-to-date, Oscar Health Inc shares have moved 83.06%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.69%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Oscar Health Inc (NYSE:OSCR) have changed 40.87%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.33 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.86.

Oscar Health Inc (OSCR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Oscar Health Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 164.20% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 103.28%, compared to 9.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 250.00% and 371.40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 41.90%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.04 billion for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.06 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024. Year-ago sales stood $1.15 billion and $1.52 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 77.80% for the current quarter and 35.70% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -2.85% over the past 5 years.

OSCR Dividends

Oscar Health Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between May 07 and May 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Oscar Health Inc (NYSE:OSCR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.24% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 79.97% with a share float percentage of 80.98%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Oscar Health Inc having a total of 255 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Alphabet Inc. with over 24.04 million shares worth more than $193.79 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Alphabet Inc. held 12.87% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 12.4 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $99.92 million and represent 6.64% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Longleaf Partners Small-Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.17% shares in the company for having 5.91 million shares of worth $47.66 million while later fund manager owns 3.94 million shares of worth $31.73 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.11% of company’s outstanding stock.