Ontrak Inc (OTRK) Gains 8.84%, Causing Bears To Win

Ontrak Inc (NASDAQ:OTRK) has a beta value of 2.25 and has seen 0.99 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.97M, closed the recent trade at $0.22 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 8.84% during that session. The OTRK stock price is -1918.18% off its 52-week high price of $4.44 and 31.82% above the 52-week low of $0.15. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.25 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 184.41K shares.

Ontrak Inc (NASDAQ:OTRK) trade information

Sporting 8.84% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the OTRK stock price touched $0.22 or saw a rise of 12.0%. Year-to-date, Ontrak Inc shares have moved -45.99%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.75%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ontrak Inc (NASDAQ:OTRK) have changed -9.14%. Short interest in the company has seen 60880.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.41.