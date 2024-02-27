Nuvation Bio Inc Is A Buy Small Cap Stock: Analysts

Nuvation Bio Inc (NYSE:NUVB) has a beta value of 1.17 and has seen 1.54 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $435.48M, closed the last trade at $1.98 per share which meant it gained $0.2 on the day or 11.24% during that session. The NUVB stock price is -7.58% off its 52-week high price of $2.13 and 52.02% above the 52-week low of $0.95. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.55 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 759.98K shares.
Nuvation Bio Inc (NYSE:NUVB) trade information
Sporting 11.24% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the NUVB stock price touched $1.98 or saw a rise of 0.5%. Year-to-date, Nuvation Bio Inc shares have moved 31.13%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 14.45%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Nuvation Bio Inc (NYSE:NUVB) have changed 15.79%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.09 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.57.
Nuvation Bio Inc (NUVB) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Nuvation Bio Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 20.73% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 20.83%, compared to 15.70% for the industry.
NUVB Dividends
Nuvation Bio Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between March 13 and March 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Nuvation Bio Inc (NYSE:NUVB)’s Major holders
Insiders own 26.88% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 61.76% with a share float percentage of 84.47%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Nuvation Bio Inc having a total of 155 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 32.67 million shares worth more than $58.81 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, FMR, LLC held 14.92% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Omega Fund Management, Llc, with the holding of over 15.07 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $27.13 million and represent 6.88% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Contrafund Inc and Fidelity Growth Company Fund. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.96% shares in the company for having 8.68 million shares of worth $14.24 million while later fund manager owns 5.42 million shares of worth $8.89 million as of Aug 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.47% of company’s outstanding stock.