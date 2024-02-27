Nuvation Bio Inc Is A Buy Small Cap Stock: Analysts

Nuvation Bio Inc (NYSE:NUVB) has a beta value of 1.17 and has seen 1.54 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $435.48M, closed the last trade at $1.98 per share which meant it gained $0.2 on the day or 11.24% during that session. The NUVB stock price is -7.58% off its 52-week high price of $2.13 and 52.02% above the 52-week low of $0.95. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.55 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 759.98K shares.

Nuvation Bio Inc (NYSE:NUVB) trade information

Sporting 11.24% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the NUVB stock price touched $1.98 or saw a rise of 0.5%. Year-to-date, Nuvation Bio Inc shares have moved 31.13%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 14.45%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Nuvation Bio Inc (NYSE:NUVB) have changed 15.79%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.09 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.57.