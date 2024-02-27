NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc (NRXP) Is Becoming Less Appealing To Investors After A -31.38% Fall

NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:NRXP) has a beta value of 1.03 and has seen 2.31 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $24.99M, closed the recent trade at $0.29 per share which meant it lost -$0.14 on the day or -31.38% during that session. The NRXP stock price is -313.79% off its 52-week high price of $1.20 and 24.14% above the 52-week low of $0.22. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.88 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.01 million shares.

NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:NRXP) trade information

Sporting -31.38% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the NRXP stock price touched $0.29 or saw a rise of 39.37%. Year-to-date, NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc shares have moved -36.22%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -34.79%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:NRXP) have changed -23.23%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.87 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.4.