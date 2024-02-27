Nokia Corp ADR (NOK) Is A Great Bargain Stock To Take A Look At

Nokia Corp ADR (NYSE:NOK) has a beta value of 1.09 and has seen 11.95 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $19.45B, closed the last trade at $3.53 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.28% during that session. The NOK stock price is -40.79% off its 52-week high price of $4.97 and 16.71% above the 52-week low of $2.94. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 13.14 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 16.28 million shares.

Nokia Corp ADR (NYSE:NOK) trade information

Sporting -0.28% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the NOK stock price touched $3.53 or saw a rise of 1.4%. Year-to-date, Nokia Corp ADR shares have moved 3.22%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.56%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Nokia Corp ADR (NYSE:NOK) have changed -7.11%. Short interest in the company has seen 21.09 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.13.