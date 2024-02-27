NFT Ltd. (MI) Is A Buy Stock For Small Caps – Analysts

NFT Ltd. (AMEX:MI) has a beta value of 2.79 and has seen 0.47 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.21M, closed the recent trade at $0.23 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 9.58% during that session. The MI stock price is -282.61% off its 52-week high price of $0.88 and 47.83% above the 52-week low of $0.12. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.96 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 321.93K shares.

NFT Ltd. (AMEX:MI) trade information

Sporting 9.58% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the MI stock price touched $0.23 or saw a rise of 20.69%. Year-to-date, NFT Ltd. shares have moved 26.21%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 33.24%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of NFT Ltd. (AMEX:MI) have changed 31.01%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.12 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.36.