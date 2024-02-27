NFT Ltd. (MI) Is A Buy Stock For Small Caps – Analysts

NFT Ltd. (AMEX:MI) has a beta value of 2.79 and has seen 0.47 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.21M, closed the recent trade at $0.23 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 9.58% during that session. The MI stock price is -282.61% off its 52-week high price of $0.88 and 47.83% above the 52-week low of $0.12. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.96 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 321.93K shares.
NFT Ltd. (AMEX:MI) trade information
Sporting 9.58% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the MI stock price touched $0.23 or saw a rise of 20.69%. Year-to-date, NFT Ltd. shares have moved 26.21%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 33.24%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of NFT Ltd. (AMEX:MI) have changed 31.01%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.12 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.36.
NFT Ltd. (MI) estimates and forecasts
The company’s shares have gained 37.70% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -34.30%.
1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $304k for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $5.66 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2019. Year-ago sales stood $2.38 million and $3.97 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -87.20% for the current quarter and 42.40% for the next.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -34.55% over the past 5 years.
MI Dividends
NFT Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report between April 15 and April 19 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
NFT Ltd. (AMEX:MI)’s Major holders
Insiders own 8.57% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.51% with a share float percentage of 0.56%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with NFT Ltd. having a total of 8 institutions that hold shares in the company.