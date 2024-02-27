Movella Holdings Inc (MVLA)’s -16.13% Fall Drives It Into Interest-Losing Territory For Investors

Movella Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVLA) has a beta value of 0.40 and has seen 1.2 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $13.24M, closed the last trade at $0.26 per share which meant it lost -$0.05 on the day or -16.13% during that session. The MVLA stock price is -1507.69% off its 52-week high price of $4.18 and -11.54% below the 52-week low of $0.29. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.15 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 220.02K shares.
Movella Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVLA) trade information
Sporting -16.13% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the MVLA stock price touched $0.26 or saw a rise of 28.57%. Year-to-date, Movella Holdings Inc shares have moved -57.02%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -20.00%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Movella Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVLA) have changed -26.09%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.12 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.73.
Movella Holdings Inc (MVLA) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Movella Holdings Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -65.33% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 85.59%, compared to 13.10% for the industry.
3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $8.62 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $9.63 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023.
MVLA Dividends
Movella Holdings Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in March this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Movella Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVLA)’s Major holders
Insiders own 18.03% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 42.88% with a share float percentage of 52.31%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Movella Holdings Inc having a total of 29 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Francisco Partners Management, LP with over 8.5 million shares worth more than $18.11 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Francisco Partners Management, LP held 16.70% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is KPCB XIII Associates, LLC, with the holding of over 5.19 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $11.05 million and represent 10.19% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.20% shares in the company for having 0.61 million shares of worth $1.3 million while later fund manager owns 75682.0 shares of worth $40588.0 as of Sep 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.15% of company’s outstanding stock.