Movella Holdings Inc (MVLA)’s -16.13% Fall Drives It Into Interest-Losing Territory For Investors

Movella Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVLA) has a beta value of 0.40 and has seen 1.2 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $13.24M, closed the last trade at $0.26 per share which meant it lost -$0.05 on the day or -16.13% during that session. The MVLA stock price is -1507.69% off its 52-week high price of $4.18 and -11.54% below the 52-week low of $0.29. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.15 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 220.02K shares.

Movella Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVLA) trade information

Sporting -16.13% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the MVLA stock price touched $0.26 or saw a rise of 28.57%. Year-to-date, Movella Holdings Inc shares have moved -57.02%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -20.00%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Movella Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVLA) have changed -26.09%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.12 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.73.