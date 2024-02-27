Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NERV) Investors Will See A Big Return Again

Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NERV) has a beta value of 0.34 and has seen 0.97 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $18.59M, closed the recent trade at $2.66 per share which meant it lost -$4.14 on the day or -60.88% during that session. The NERV stock price is -407.14% off its 52-week high price of $13.49 and 43.61% above the 52-week low of $1.50. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.13 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 57.47K shares.
Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NERV) trade information
Sporting -60.88% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the NERV stock price touched $2.66 or saw a rise of 71.7%. Year-to-date, Minerva Neurosciences Inc shares have moved -56.75%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -69.77%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NERV) have changed -67.32%. Short interest in the company has seen 18890.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.58.
Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NERV) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Minerva Neurosciences Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -70.67% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 22.56%, compared to 12.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 8.40% and 31.30% for the next quarter.
NERV Dividends
Minerva Neurosciences Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between May 13 and May 17 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NERV)’s Major holders
Insiders own 22.26% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 35.10% with a share float percentage of 45.15%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Minerva Neurosciences Inc having a total of 27 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Federated Hermes, Inc. with over 1.35 million shares worth more than $12.35 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Federated Hermes, Inc. held 19.32% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 0.49 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.49 million and represent 7.03% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 9.29% shares in the company for having 0.65 million shares of worth $6.18 million while later fund manager owns 0.53 million shares of worth $5.08 million as of Jul 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 7.64% of company’s outstanding stock.