Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NERV) Investors Will See A Big Return Again

Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NERV) has a beta value of 0.34 and has seen 0.97 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $18.59M, closed the recent trade at $2.66 per share which meant it lost -$4.14 on the day or -60.88% during that session. The NERV stock price is -407.14% off its 52-week high price of $13.49 and 43.61% above the 52-week low of $1.50. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.13 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 57.47K shares.

Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NERV) trade information

Sporting -60.88% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the NERV stock price touched $2.66 or saw a rise of 71.7%. Year-to-date, Minerva Neurosciences Inc shares have moved -56.75%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -69.77%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NERV) have changed -67.32%. Short interest in the company has seen 18890.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.58.