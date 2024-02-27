Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR Shares Are Up 314.12% Since The Beginning Of The Year

Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR (NASDAQ:MREO) has a beta value of 0.80 and has seen 0.54 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $478.25M, closed the recent trade at $3.72 per share which meant it gained $0.07 on the day or 2.05% during that session. The MREO stock price is -17.2% off its 52-week high price of $4.36 and 81.45% above the 52-week low of $0.69. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.55 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.58 million shares.

Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR (NASDAQ:MREO) trade information

Sporting 2.05% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the MREO stock price touched $3.72 or saw a rise of 3.12%. Year-to-date, Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR shares have moved 61.26%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.05%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR (NASDAQ:MREO) have changed -4.97%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.21 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.9.