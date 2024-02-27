Matterport Inc (MTTR) Slumps 2.82%, A Gain For Bears

Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) has a beta value of 1.72 and has seen 3.1 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $669.40M, closed the last trade at $2.19 per share which meant it gained $0.06 on the day or 2.82% during that session. The MTTR stock price is -72.6% off its 52-week high price of $3.78 and 15.98% above the 52-week low of $1.84. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.48 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.32 million shares.

Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) trade information

Sporting 2.82% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the MTTR stock price touched $2.19 or saw a rise of 13.78%. Year-to-date, Matterport Inc shares have moved -18.59%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -11.34%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) have changed -5.19%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.88 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.49.