Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL) Shares Have Inclined 17.22% Year To Date

Marvell Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MRVL) has a beta value of 1.50 and has seen 2.87 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $61.12B, closed the recent trade at $70.69 per share which meant it gained $2.07 on the day or 3.02% during that session. The MRVL stock price is -4.02% off its 52-week high price of $73.53 and 48.17% above the 52-week low of $36.64. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 11.39 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 11.62 million shares.

Marvell Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MRVL) trade information

Sporting 3.02% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the MRVL stock price touched $70.69 or saw a rise of 0.66%. Year-to-date, Marvell Technology Inc shares have moved 17.22%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.69%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Marvell Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MRVL) have changed 3.90%. Short interest in the company has seen 23.72 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.79.