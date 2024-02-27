Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR (LYG) Estimation And Forecast

Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR (NYSE:LYG) has a beta value of 1.32 and has seen 14.58 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $35.86B, closed the last trade at $2.25 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.44% during that session. The LYG stock price is -13.78% off its 52-week high price of $2.56 and 16.44% above the 52-week low of $1.88. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 8.26 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.86 million shares.

Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR (NYSE:LYG) trade information

Sporting -0.44% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the LYG stock price touched $2.25 or saw a rise of 2.6%. Year-to-date, Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR shares have moved -5.86%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.14%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR (NYSE:LYG) have changed 6.13%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.59 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.29.