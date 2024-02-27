Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR (LYG) Estimation And Forecast

Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR (NYSE:LYG) has a beta value of 1.32 and has seen 14.58 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $35.86B, closed the last trade at $2.25 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.44% during that session. The LYG stock price is -13.78% off its 52-week high price of $2.56 and 16.44% above the 52-week low of $1.88. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 8.26 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.86 million shares.
Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR (NYSE:LYG) trade information
Sporting -0.44% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the LYG stock price touched $2.25 or saw a rise of 2.6%. Year-to-date, Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR shares have moved -5.86%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.14%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR (NYSE:LYG) have changed 6.13%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.59 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.29.
Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR (LYG) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 8.17% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -25.53%, compared to 5.80% for the industry.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 4.99% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest -13.41% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -10.30%.
LYG Dividends
Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR is expected to release its next earnings report in March this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.13 at a share yield of 5.57%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.
Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR (NYSE:LYG)’s Major holders
Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.37% with a share float percentage of 2.37%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR having a total of 429 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Macquarie Group Limited with over 26.57 million shares worth more than $58.46 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Macquarie Group Limited held 0.17% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd, with the holding of over 26.8 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $58.95 million and represent 0.17% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Dimensional ETF Tr-Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF and Dimensional ETF Tr-Dimensional International Value ETF. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.02% shares in the company for having 2.69 million shares of worth $6.15 million while later fund manager owns 3.71 million shares of worth $8.49 million as of Jul 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.02% of company’s outstanding stock.