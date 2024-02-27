Lilium N.V (LILM): What Are The Positives?

Lilium N.V (NASDAQ:LILM) has a beta value of 1.99 and has seen 2.03 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $481.75M, closed the last trade at $0.92 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 3.48% during that session. The LILM stock price is -106.52% off its 52-week high price of $1.90 and 59.78% above the 52-week low of $0.37. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.83 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.48 million shares.

Lilium N.V (NASDAQ:LILM) trade information

Sporting 3.48% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the LILM stock price touched $0.92 or saw a rise of 7.99%. Year-to-date, Lilium N.V shares have moved -22.41%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.71%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Lilium N.V (NASDAQ:LILM) have changed 8.05%. Short interest in the company has seen 20.43 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.37.