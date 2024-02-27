JD.com Inc ADR. (NASDAQ: JD) Disappointed Wall Street By Gaining 2.07%

JD.com Inc ADR (NASDAQ:JD) has a beta value of 0.53 and has seen 3.36 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $32.96B, closed the recent trade at $24.19 per share which meant it gained $0.49 on the day or 2.07% during that session. The JD stock price is -101.41% off its 52-week high price of $48.72 and 13.93% above the 52-week low of $20.82. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 9.91 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 14.11 million shares.

Sporting 2.07% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the JD stock price touched $24.19 or saw a rise of 0.17%. Year-to-date, JD.com Inc ADR shares have moved -16.27%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.13%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of JD.com Inc ADR (NASDAQ:JD) have changed 1.38%. Short interest in the company has seen 26.96 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.54.

JD.com Inc ADR (JD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that JD.com Inc ADR shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -26.61% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 18.29%, compared to 15.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -10.00% and 9.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 0.20%.

20 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $42.16 billion for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $35.89 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $42.75 billion and $33.64 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -1.40% for the current quarter and 6.70% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 21.13% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 18.97%.

JD Dividends

JD.com Inc ADR is expected to release its next earnings report in March this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.62 at a share yield of 2.56%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

JD.com Inc ADR (NASDAQ:JD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.31% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 16.96% with a share float percentage of 17.91%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with JD.com Inc ADR having a total of 710 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Tiger Global Management, LLC with over 21.07 million shares worth more than $719.28 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Tiger Global Management, LLC held 1.51% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Invesco Ltd., with the holding of over 18.86 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $643.63 million and represent 1.35% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.86% shares in the company for having 12.07 million shares of worth $412.06 million while later fund manager owns 7.69 million shares of worth $255.53 million as of Aug 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.55% of company’s outstanding stock.