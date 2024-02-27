Investors In Pyxis Oncology Inc (PYXS) Will Start Making Money Again

Pyxis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:PYXS) has a beta value of 1.38 and has seen 3.28 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $231.19M, closed the recent trade at $5.22 per share which meant it gained $0.44 on the day or 9.21% during that session. The PYXS stock price is -32.57% off its 52-week high price of $6.92 and 74.14% above the 52-week low of $1.35. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.68 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 528.11K shares.

Sporting 9.21% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the PYXS stock price touched $5.22 or saw a rise of 23.57%. Year-to-date, Pyxis Oncology Inc shares have moved 190.00%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.31%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Pyxis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:PYXS) have changed 32.15%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.78 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.01.

Pyxis Oncology Inc (PYXS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Pyxis Oncology Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 141.67% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 46.30%, compared to 12.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 53.50% and 38.20% for the next quarter.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $170k for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $170k for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024.

Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 46.35% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 34.60%.

PYXS Dividends

Pyxis Oncology Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between March 22 and March 26 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Pyxis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:PYXS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 28.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 29.59% with a share float percentage of 41.62%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Pyxis Oncology Inc having a total of 62 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Laurion Capital Management, LP with over 3.17 million shares worth more than $8.12 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Laurion Capital Management, LP held 8.02% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Tang Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 1.79 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.58 million and represent 4.52% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Tekla Healthcare Investors. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.89% shares in the company for having 0.75 million shares of worth $1.92 million while later fund manager owns 0.48 million shares of worth $1.23 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.22% of company’s outstanding stock.