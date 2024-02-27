Investor Trust Slackened After Biora Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BIOR) Shares Gained By $0.29

Biora Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BIOR) has a beta value of 1.01 and has seen 0.44 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $36.46M, closed the recent trade at $1.34 per share which meant it gained $0.29 on the day or 27.62% during that session. The BIOR stock price is -400.0% off its 52-week high price of $6.70 and 43.28% above the 52-week low of $0.76. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.23 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 628.89K shares.
Sporting 27.62% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the BIOR stock price touched $1.34 or saw a fall of -4.69%. Year-to-date, Biora Therapeutics Inc shares have moved -0.74%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 50.83%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Biora Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BIOR) have changed 42.55%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.64 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.74.
Figures show that Biora Therapeutics Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -50.00% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -26.41%, compared to 15.40% for the industry.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 48.29% over the past 5 years.
Biora Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between March 28 and April 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Insiders own 11.11% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 50.13% with a share float percentage of 56.39%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Biora Therapeutics Inc having a total of 33 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Athyrium Capital Management, LP with over 1.69 million shares worth more than $6.52 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Athyrium Capital Management, LP held 12.20% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Anson Funds Management LP, with the holding of over 0.62 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.38 million and represent 4.44% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.12% shares in the company for having 0.16 million shares of worth $0.6 million while later fund manager owns 84729.0 shares of worth $0.33 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.61% of company’s outstanding stock.