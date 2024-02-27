Investor Trust Slackened After Biora Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BIOR) Shares Gained By $0.29

Biora Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BIOR) has a beta value of 1.01 and has seen 0.44 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $36.46M, closed the recent trade at $1.34 per share which meant it gained $0.29 on the day or 27.62% during that session. The BIOR stock price is -400.0% off its 52-week high price of $6.70 and 43.28% above the 52-week low of $0.76. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.23 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 628.89K shares.

Biora Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BIOR) trade information

Sporting 27.62% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the BIOR stock price touched $1.34 or saw a fall of -4.69%. Year-to-date, Biora Therapeutics Inc shares have moved -0.74%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 50.83%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Biora Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BIOR) have changed 42.55%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.64 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.74.