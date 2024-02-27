Investor Trust Slackened After Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ: AUR) Shares Gained By $0.12

Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:AUR) has a beta value of 2.92 and has seen 6.31 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.13B, closed the last trade at $2.69 per share which meant it gained $0.12 on the day or 4.67% during that session. The AUR stock price is -78.81% off its 52-week high price of $4.81 and 57.62% above the 52-week low of $1.14. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.76 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.63 million shares.

Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:AUR) trade information

Sporting 4.67% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the AUR stock price touched $2.69 or saw a rise of 7.56%. Year-to-date, Aurora Innovation Inc shares have moved -38.44%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.88%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:AUR) have changed -17.23%. Short interest in the company has seen 46.59 million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.51.