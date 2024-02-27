Investor Confidence Shakens After Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ: EYEN) Share Prices Gain $0.24

Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN) has a beta value of 1.70 and has seen 0.61 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $97.98M, closed the recent trade at $2.22 per share which meant it gained $0.24 on the day or 12.16% during that session. The EYEN stock price is -163.51% off its 52-week high price of $5.85 and 52.7% above the 52-week low of $1.05. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.69 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 470.25K shares.

Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN) trade information

Sporting 12.16% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the EYEN stock price touched $2.22 or saw a fall of -1.37%. Year-to-date, Eyenovia Inc shares have moved 6.77%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 38.37%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN) have changed 37.94%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.98 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.58.