Investor Confidence Shakens After Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ: EYEN) Share Prices Gain $0.24

Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN) has a beta value of 1.70 and has seen 0.61 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $97.98M, closed the recent trade at $2.22 per share which meant it gained $0.24 on the day or 12.16% during that session. The EYEN stock price is -163.51% off its 52-week high price of $5.85 and 52.7% above the 52-week low of $1.05. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.69 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 470.25K shares.
Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN) trade information
Sporting 12.16% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the EYEN stock price touched $2.22 or saw a fall of -1.37%. Year-to-date, Eyenovia Inc shares have moved 6.77%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 38.37%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN) have changed 37.94%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.98 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.58.
Eyenovia Inc (EYEN) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Eyenovia Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 16.27% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 19.28%, compared to 15.40% for the industry.
4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $120k for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $130k for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -7.37% over the past 5 years.
EYEN Dividends
Eyenovia Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between March 28 and April 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN)’s Major holders
Insiders own 18.41% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 25.93% with a share float percentage of 31.78%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Eyenovia Inc having a total of 77 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Armistice Capital, LLC with over 4.38 million shares worth more than $9.89 million. As of Dec 30, 2023, Armistice Capital, LLC held 9.92% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 1.63 million shares as of Dec 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.69 million and represent 3.70% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.75% shares in the company for having 0.77 million shares of worth $1.74 million while later fund manager owns 0.74 million shares of worth $1.66 million as of Sep 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.67% of company’s outstanding stock.