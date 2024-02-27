Investor Confidence Is Shaken After Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AMLX) Share Prices Dropped By -$0.09

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMLX) has a beta value of -0.71 and has seen 1.49 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.19B, closed the last trade at $17.56 per share which meant it lost -$0.09 on the day or -0.51% during that session. The AMLX stock price is -118.22% off its 52-week high price of $38.32 and 32.69% above the 52-week low of $11.82. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.64 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.19 million shares.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMLX) trade information

Sporting -0.51% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the AMLX stock price touched $17.56 or saw a rise of 11.09%. Year-to-date, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc shares have moved 19.29%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 10.58%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMLX) have changed 14.25%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.44 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.