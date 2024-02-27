Investor Confidence Dwindles After Vodafone Group plc ADR. (NASDAQ: VOD) Shares Gain By About 0.18

Vodafone Group plc ADR (NASDAQ:VOD) has a beta value of 0.70 and has seen 1.9 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $23.41B, closed the recent trade at $8.65 per share which meant it gained $0.18 on the day or 2.07% during that session. The VOD stock price is -40.81% off its 52-week high price of $12.18 and 7.28% above the 52-week low of $8.02. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 11.23 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.84 million shares.

Vodafone Group plc ADR (NASDAQ:VOD) trade information

Sporting 2.07% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the VOD stock price touched $8.65 or saw a fall of -0.23%. Year-to-date, Vodafone Group plc ADR shares have moved -0.63%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.52%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Vodafone Group plc ADR (NASDAQ:VOD) have changed -4.58%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.34 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.68.