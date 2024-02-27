Investor Confidence Dwindles After Vodafone Group plc ADR. (NASDAQ: VOD) Shares Gain By About 0.18

Vodafone Group plc ADR (NASDAQ:VOD) has a beta value of 0.70 and has seen 1.9 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $23.41B, closed the recent trade at $8.65 per share which meant it gained $0.18 on the day or 2.07% during that session. The VOD stock price is -40.81% off its 52-week high price of $12.18 and 7.28% above the 52-week low of $8.02. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 11.23 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.84 million shares.
Vodafone Group plc ADR (NASDAQ:VOD) trade information
Sporting 2.07% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the VOD stock price touched $8.65 or saw a fall of -0.23%. Year-to-date, Vodafone Group plc ADR shares have moved -0.63%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.52%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Vodafone Group plc ADR (NASDAQ:VOD) have changed -4.58%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.34 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.68.
Vodafone Group plc ADR (VOD) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Vodafone Group plc ADR shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -4.48% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -44.85%, compared to 3.70% for the industry.
VOD Dividends
Vodafone Group plc ADR is expected to release its next earnings report in March this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.99 at a share yield of 11.40%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.
Vodafone Group plc ADR (NASDAQ:VOD)’s Major holders
Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 8.54% with a share float percentage of 8.54%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Vodafone Group plc ADR having a total of 594 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ACR Alpine Capital Research, LLC with over 18.64 million shares worth more than $176.12 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, ACR Alpine Capital Research, LLC held 0.69% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with the holding of over 18.41 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $173.98 million and represent 0.68% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) Overseas Stock Fund and Vanguard/Windsor II. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.35% shares in the company for having 9.38 million shares of worth $90.24 million while later fund manager owns 9.07 million shares of worth $87.27 million as of Jul 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.34% of company’s outstanding stock.