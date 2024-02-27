Investor Confidence Dwindles After Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: KRYS) Shares Gain By About 45.67

Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:KRYS) has a beta value of 0.76 and has seen 2.24 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.43B, closed the last trade at $157.00 per share which meant it gained $45.67 on the day or 41.02% during that session. The KRYS stock price is 14.9% off its 52-week high price of $133.60 and 55.09% above the 52-week low of $70.51. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.33 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 298.46K shares.
Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:KRYS) trade information
Sporting 41.02% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the KRYS stock price touched $157.00 or saw a rise of 3.25%. Year-to-date, Krystal Biotech Inc shares have moved 26.55%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 38.24%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:KRYS) have changed 30.09%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.03 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.16.
We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.
Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.
Sponsored
Krystal Biotech Inc (KRYS) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Krystal Biotech Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 26.45% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 91.57%, compared to 15.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 69.60% and 86.90% for the next quarter.
9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $28.61 million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $36.25 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -29.98% over the past 5 years.
KRYS Dividends
Krystal Biotech Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between May 06 and May 10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:KRYS)’s Major holders
Insiders own 13.57% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 90.01% with a share float percentage of 104.14%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Krystal Biotech Inc having a total of 288 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 2.68 million shares worth more than $314.82 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, FMR, LLC held 9.58% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Redmile Group, LLC, with the holding of over 2.57 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $301.33 million and represent 9.17% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 7.09% shares in the company for having 1.99 million shares of worth $247.11 million while later fund manager owns 0.69 million shares of worth $81.22 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.47% of company’s outstanding stock.