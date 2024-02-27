Investor Confidence Dwindles After Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: KRYS) Shares Gain By About 45.67

Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:KRYS) has a beta value of 0.76 and has seen 2.24 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.43B, closed the last trade at $157.00 per share which meant it gained $45.67 on the day or 41.02% during that session. The KRYS stock price is 14.9% off its 52-week high price of $133.60 and 55.09% above the 52-week low of $70.51. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.33 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 298.46K shares.

Sporting 41.02% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the KRYS stock price touched $157.00 or saw a rise of 3.25%. Year-to-date, Krystal Biotech Inc shares have moved 26.55%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 38.24%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:KRYS) have changed 30.09%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.03 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.16.